Ghana: IGP Launches Operation Father Christmas

27 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP),James Oppong-Boanuh yesterday launched its annual police strategy code named "Operation Father Christmas" to ensure the safety of the public during this year's festivities.

Launching the programme, the Police Chief said the Police would deal ruthlessly with all criminal elements and their unwanted activities.

"Let me sound a stern warning to anyone or group of persons who intend to use the Christmas and New Year festive period to perpetrate any form of criminal activity to note that the Police Service together with our sister security organisation will deal decisively with them,"he added.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh said the Police Service would increase deployment and intensify security not only at the densely populated areas.

He urged churches and other religious bodies to cooperate with the police and give support to them to fight crimes.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh assured the public of the police's continuous efforts to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the country.

The IGP urged the personnel to be professional in all their activities.

"Let us use a united front to combat and make this country peaceful before, during and after the season's festivities, I urge you all to avoid any tendencies that might drag the name of the Service into disrepute," he added.

He appealed to the media to support the public education of the police and be circumspect in their reportage on security and policing matters.

Earlier in the morning the IGP Mr Oppong-Boanuh and the Director-General of Police Operations, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah led the police operational teams on a route march through some principal streets of Accra.

They started from the Police Headquarters through Sankara Interchange, Jubilee House, 37 Military Hospital, Olusegun Obasanjo Highway, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Nima, TUC, La General Hospital and Danquah Circle.

The occasion brought together members of the Police Management Board, unit commanders and personnel from the Special Weapon and Tactics, Criminal Investigations Department, Counter Terrorism Unit and the National Highways Patrols.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Ghana
West Africa
Religion
