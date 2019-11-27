South Africa: Blitz Aim to Bounce Back Against Heat At Newlands

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Cape Town Blitz all-rounder Vernon Philander is hoping they can move on to the right side of fine margins when they welcome the Durban Heat to Cape Town for their latest Mzansi Super League (MSL) assignment on Thursday.

The 2018 runners-up have been through a bit of a slump of late having lost two matches in a row - both tight games against the top two sides, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and then Paarl Rocks. Those setbacks by five wickets, with four balls remaining, and by two runs respectively have left them with some work to do to try and get back into the play-off places.

Ashwell Prince's side are presently fourth with 13 points from six games.

The Giants (19), Rocks (15) and Tshwane Spartans (14) also all have matches in hand, meaning the match at Newlands is pivotal for more than one reason.

Proteas ace Philander admits they have had it tough in the last few games.

"It's always disappointing when you lose games," he said. "There were fine margins in the last one, which was a good game of cricket, but unfortunately they (Paarl) came out on top.

"I think we disappointed ourselves with the start we had with the bat, losing so many wickets so early. That put us on the back foot because you ideally want one of your top five to kick on and score runs. We lost it with the bat."

The Blitz will be counting on their top men, like Janneman Malan, Liam Livingstone and captain Quinton de Kock, who had set MSL 2.0 alight earlier in the competition when they fired.

If the Blitz think they have problems, they should take a look at the Heat.

The Durbanites will arrive in the Mother City still searching for their first win of 2019 after three washouts in their opening five games. They lost the other two outings by going down to the same Cape opponents by 10 runs at Kingsmead Stadium, with their only other completed match seeing them lose by five wickets to the Giants, with just a ball to spare.

Both loses could easily have easily been wins and captain Dane Vilas knows that time is now almost up on their campaign.

"The mood in the camp is really positive," he said. "It was a disappointing game that first one when we made a few mistakes and we were just unfortunate not to get over the line at the end.

"But we're keen and excited to try and get one back over them. I think we owe them one and hopefully this will be the catalyst for a strong last five games."

Squads:

Cape Town Blitz

Quinton de Kock (captain), Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Janneman Malan, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Khwezi Gumede

Durban Heat

Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Dane Vilas (captain), Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg, Wesley Marshall

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.