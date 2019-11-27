Ghana: GPL Season Now Begins december 27

27 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season is scheduled to begin on the weekend of December 27-29 2019 at match venues across the country.

The 18-club top-flight league will kick off from the weekend of Friday, December 27, 2019, with matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday December 28 and December 29 respectively.

The kick-off date for the Premier League was reached during a stakeholder engagement on Monday between the Executive Council and Premier League clubs.

The Premier League had been earlier scheduled to commence on the weekend of December 21.

