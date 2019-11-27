Ghana: GIMPA Past Students Call On India High Commissioner

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration chapter of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GIMPA-GRASAG) has urged students to take advantage of scholarship opportunities in India, especially in the area of Information Technology (IT).

President of GRASAG-GIMPA, Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, made the call when he visited the Indian High Commission to Ghana on Friday to familiarise himself with activities at the Commission and to solicit support for Ghanaians to study in India.

He was accompanied by the speaker of GRASAG-GIMPA, Mr George Keteku and were received by the head of Chancery, Mr Sanjay Asthana.

In his submission, Mr Apetorgbor called for the creation of more awareness on opportunities India had to offer Ghanaians in terms of education as part of efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"We are happy to be here today as representatives of our students. We have been enlightened about all the opportunities we can tap into and I promise to send the message across", he said.

We hope this relationship will continue to deepen as we remain committed to transforming the world through quality education especially in IT as the world is fast becoming digitised. Enhancing knowledge in Information Communication Technology (ICT) is the way to go now," Mr Apetorgbor.

Mr Asthana said he was elated to receive the student body at the embassy and assured that his outfit would continue to offer its best to Ghanaians, not only in terms of education but also in terms of easy and more convenient visa acquisition.

He mentioned that measures have already been put in place to make visa acquisition stress free for Ghanaians and the public at large.

According to him, persons interested in gaining scholarships to study in India must always endeavour to visit the embassy's website as often as possible in order to get information about available opportunities.

Mr Asthana commended the student body for taking up the initiative to look for opportunities for students, saying the move was a laudable one.

Once again thank you for granting us audience. We are very grateful," he added.