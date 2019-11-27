Ghana: PTA Donates Desks to Kpedze SHS

Kpedze — The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of Kpedze Senior High School (KPESCO) in the Ho West District of the Volta Region has donated 100 mono desks worth GH¢30, 000 to the school.

This was in response to a recent request by the school authorities to the association for classroom furniture.

The PTA chairman, Mr Anane Gbadago, who presented the item, said that for years, the association has supported the school with infrastructure, motivation for teachers and various amenities on the campus.

The desks, he said, bore another testimony of the PTA's firm stance to ensure conducive teaching and learning in the institution.

Mr Gbadago commended the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education for adding its voice to the call to lift the ban on PTA dues and levies, saying such contributions enabled the PTA to support the school to implement vital educational projects.

Speaking at the function, the Board Chairman of KPESCO, Mr Atsu Menyawovor, who is also an alumnus of KPESCO, expressed gratitude to the PTA for the donation.

He said that old students of the school were ready to work in partnership with other stakeholders to lift the image of KPESCO to greater heights.

The headmaster, Togbe Foe Tsali II, who received the times also thanked the PTA for the gesture and appealed to other public-spirited organisations and individuals to assist the school in similar ways in the broader interest of the nation.