Ghana: PTA Donates Desks to Kpedze SHS

27 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Kpedze — The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of Kpedze Senior High School (KPESCO) in the Ho West District of the Volta Region has donated 100 mono desks worth GH¢30, 000 to the school.

This was in response to a recent request by the school authorities to the association for classroom furniture.

The PTA chairman, Mr Anane Gbadago, who presented the item, said that for years, the association has supported the school with infrastructure, motivation for teachers and various amenities on the campus.

The desks, he said, bore another testimony of the PTA's firm stance to ensure conducive teaching and learning in the institution.

Mr Gbadago commended the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education for adding its voice to the call to lift the ban on PTA dues and levies, saying such contributions enabled the PTA to support the school to implement vital educational projects.

Speaking at the function, the Board Chairman of KPESCO, Mr Atsu Menyawovor, who is also an alumnus of KPESCO, expressed gratitude to the PTA for the donation.

He said that old students of the school were ready to work in partnership with other stakeholders to lift the image of KPESCO to greater heights.

The headmaster, Togbe Foe Tsali II, who received the times also thanked the PTA for the gesture and appealed to other public-spirited organisations and individuals to assist the school in similar ways in the broader interest of the nation.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.