Ghana: All Set for Calbank Super League Finals

A supremely-quality La Youth Clubs Association (LaYoca) defied the odds to beat all opposition to clinch the Greater Accra leg of the CalBank Super League over the weekend.

With that magnificent performance, they booked their place for Cape Coast 2019 which will be the biggest beach soccer event in the country.

The darling club of the La community will be joined by second-placed Accra Sea Lions to contest the ultimate prize in Cape Coast on Saturday.

Eight teams in total, from their respective coastal regions, will battle for the title of Ghana's number one Beach Soccer contest.

Twenty-four teams participated in the regional tour that lasted six weeks involving 360 players ranging from 17 years (youngest) to 41 years (oldest).

All is now set for Cape Coast 2019 dubbed "The best of best" against the backdrop of the historic Cape Coast Castle.

The Volta Region will be represented by Sunset Sporting Club of Keta and Havedzi Mighty Warriors, while Jomoro BSC and Shama BSC will stand for the Western Region. Vying for the Central Region are Marine Stars and Young Sharks.

In all, 24 teams participated in the qualifying rounds including eight Accra teams who had to play a pre-tournament gala to decide their four representatives, out of which two finally qualified for the finals.

Meanwhile, LaYoca are expected to present the trophy to the elders, community leaders and La chiefs in the course of the week before they storm Cape Coast on Friday to attempt the annexation of the Super League Club golden fleece.