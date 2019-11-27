Ghana: Nsawam Adoagyiri Benefits From One Constituency One Astro Turf Initiative

A grand ground breaking ceremony was at the weekend held for the construction of three football astro turf parks in Adoagyiri at Nsawam.

The construction of the state-of-the-art facility was facilitated by the Member of Parliament for the area, Frank Annoh-Dompreh who has also bought into the One Constituency One Astro Turf initiative.

The construction of the facility which will be handled by Wembley Sports Construction Limited will house a pitch, wash/changing rooms, spectator stands, panel mesh fencing and a flood light.

The MP has tasked the contractors (Wembley Sports Construction) to complete the project on time.

He also instructed that they hire the youth in the area for its labour force to serve as employment for them.

"I have told the contractors not to import any labour force but rely on the youth in the area; so in effect, this falls in line with President Akufo-Addo's development policy and job creation work starts immediately after breaking the ground this morning," he said.

The MP also described the facility as a world class facility not only for soccer but other recreational and religious activities.

"To those who benefit from the use of the park, nothing has changed; there is nothing to worry about. I must commend the owners of this land highly for allowing us to use it for a national and a worthy cause," he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh mentioned that the facility when completed would provide a big platform for the youth in the area to showcase their talents as well as equip them with the needed skills to compete with the rest of the world

He said "We want you to lend us your support to this project, and we promise we won't disappoint you."

General Manager, Wembley Sports Construction Limited, Nana Antwi said "We are a solely-owned Ghanaian company and we believe that every community in the country deserves a facility of this nature. We have a policy of One Constituency, One Artificial Pitch, and we intend to achieve this by 2020."

Also addressing the gathering, Chief Executive officer of Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, Robert Tetteh Coleman, said the company was set to roll out over 100 artificial football parks across the country.

According to him, Wembley was facing some challenges such as blocking of roads when people are having funerals and non-availability of playgrounds but indicated that the problems would be over as he was in talks with chiefs, landowners and traditional leaders to help make land available for the projects.

He invited corporate organisations and individuals, members of Parliament, Municipal and District Assemblies, to come on board for the execution of the project "One Constituency, One artificial Football park."

The realisation of such an initiative would help unearth football talents, protect players from career-threatening injuries, curtail juvenal delinquency since the youth would find a common and accessible playground," he said.