South Africa: Pretoria Bank Bomb Threat - Terrorism Charges Dropped Against Ex-Scorpion Investigator

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

The terrorism charges against a former Scorpions investigator accused of attempting to rob a bank at Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria have been withdrawn.

Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, known as Mossie Mostert, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where it was revealed that he only faces a charge of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He initially also faced charges of terrorism and the contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act.

The amended charge sheet, which News24 has seen, reflected the change.

During court proceedings, Mostert's attorney, Oelof de Meyer, noted that the terrorism charges were withdrawn, saying the State made a wise decision.

The court also heard that Mostert was still on the waiting list for a bed at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital. Mostert was referred for observation after a district surgeon examined him in September.

According to the district surgeon's report, which News24 has seen, Mostert was able to understand the gravity of the offences that he allegedly committed.

The report also indicated that he would be able to follow the court case, that he understood the implications of a possible conviction and could describe the circumstances of the alleged crime and recall relevant facts.

The district surgeon further noted that he did not suffer from any delusions, amnesia or hallucinations.

History of psychosis

However, it was revealed that Mostert suffers from psychosis, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The report also indicated that a psychologist and psychiatrist treated him for these.

The district surgeon added that Mostert said he didn't think he had a future, that he had suicidal thoughts and displayed symptoms of depression.

"The accused person has insight and will be able to follow a court case but there is a history of psychosis, PTSD and suicidal thoughts. So it's recommended that he undergo psychiatric evaluation," the district surgeon stated.

I want to plead guilty

During his first court appearance, Mostert told the court he wanted to defend himself and then, without being asked to, said he wanted to plead guilty.

Mostert, who is a former investigator of the defunct Scorpions, was told that the charges, particularly the terrorism charges, were serious and that if he was convicted, he could face life imprisonment. This was for the terrorism charges.

He said he understood this, but he would still defend himself. He maintained that he wanted to plead guilty.

Prosecutor Kagisho Rancho informed the court that they could not yet accept the plea because a certificate still had to be issued by the deputy public prosecutor because of the terrorism charges.

The alleged crime

Mostert was arrested at Menlyn Maine shopping centre in September after he allegedly tried to rob an Absa bank.

According to the police, he was believed to have entered the bank at around 11:15 and walked straight to a bank teller and handed over a note.

It is alleged that he disguised himself by wearing a wig and entered the bank with a device in his possession, which he later claimed was a bomb.

In the note, according to police, he demanded a sum of money and told the teller he had a bomb. The teller hit the silent alarm and Mostert was arrested shortly afterward.

The police's bomb squad and K9 Unit were called to the scene to inspect the device.

Sniffer dogs initially reacted positively to the device. However, the bomb disposal unit found that it was not a bomb but that the man had sprinkled gunpowder on the device to make it appear authentic.

The matter has been postponed to January 27, 2020.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Terrorism
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.