Kenya: Teenager Munguti Handed Four-Year Ban

Nairobi — Kenyan teenage athlete Angela Munguti has been slapped with a four-year ban after admitting to a doping charge following a positive test for Norandrosterone during last year's Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The African Youth Games 800m silver medalist will serve the ban up to 2022 after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) backdated the sanction to October 7, 2018.

Munguti who will celebrate her 18th birthday on December 24 will however not lose her silver medal as she won it in May, before the doping tests were done.

According to the AIU, Munguti underwent an out-of-competition doping control as part of the Doping Control Programme at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

On 26 October 2018, the WADA accredited laboratory in Rio de Janeiro reported an Adverse Analytical Finding for the presence of 19-Norandrosterone and 19-Noretiocholanolone (Norandrosterone) in the Sample.

"The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the International Olympic Committee, initiated disciplinary proceedings against the athlete, offering her inter alia, the opportunity to provide an explanation and request the analysis of her B Sample," AIU said in its statement.

However, according to the Integrity Unit, Munguti waived her opportunity to have her 'B' sample tested and accepted the findings of the initial test.

In October this year, the ITA referred the case to the IAAF for the necessary further actions to be taken under the ADR, specifically, in relation to the Consequences to be imposed on the Athlete beyond the Games.

The AIU then charged the athlete with committing an Anti-Doping Rule Violation and was offered the opportunity either to admit the Charge and accept a four-year sanction or to request a hearing before the Disciplinary Tribunal.

The athlete did not reply to the AIU Notice of Charge within the given deadline but eventually did so after a second reminder, admitting the Charge and accepting the proposed consequences by signing the Acceptance of Sanction Form.