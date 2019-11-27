Kenya: Isiolo KCSE Candidate Charged With Having History Notes

27 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

A candidate was on Wednesday charged in Isiolo County with having unauthorised KCSE examination materials.

Ibrahim Adan Mahat was arrested on November 20 at Wabera Primary School with two papers containing shorthand history notes as candidates wrote paper two.

Mr Mahat pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai and was released on a bond of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 10 and heard on February 27, 2020.

EXAMS END

As the exams ended on Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha reported 21 cases of cheating.

Prof Magoha also said 90 mobile phones were confiscated from candidates.

He added that he will hand the names of two police officers to the Interior ministry for action after it emerged that they were bribed with Sh2,000 to aid cheating.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

