Liberia: DKT Launches Awareness Programs

27 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

DKT International-Liberia, a social marketing enterprise that promotes the sale and use of Family Planning Products and services in more than 25 Countries around the world. Since her official launching in September 2019, DKT in collaboration with Sida, continue to support efforts of government with interventions in the Reproductive Health Sector to mitigate the alarming maternal deaths in Liberia. We also support HIV/AIDS and STI awareness and preventions by supplying quality contraceptive products on the Liberian market at affordable prices.

DKT is focused through social marketing to avail quality products and services with partner clinics mostly the private, to unreached communities as well as key population in Liberia. This intervention will reshape the supply of contraceptives to aid women have choices in reproductive decisions, HIV prevention, behavior change communication, and support for people living with HIV/AIDS. HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed more than 32 million lives so far. However, with increasing access to effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care, HIV infection has become a manageable chronic health condition, enabling people to live long and healthy lives.

DKT Liberia in collaboration with Agents of Positive Change (AOPC); a non-governmental organization that helps educate, motivate and inspire young people to become great leaders; came up with the initiative to commemorate the World AIDS Day 2019 in Liberia with a three-day program. Antonio Turcott, Country Manager of DKT Liberia announced the following planned activities for this important day.

Sexual and Reproductive Rights Conference

November 29th, 2019; William Tubman's Day which is a national holiday in the Republic of Liberia on which several Liberians are usually involved in leisure activities such as alcohol, narcotics and sex. In order to prevent young students against the disastrous consequences of those illicit activities and to also maintain the high rate of girls enrolment and retainment in schools, there will be a conference on Sexual and Reproductive Rights which will gather over 200 students who will also be asked to participate in free HIV/AIDS testing at these events

Beach Activities

Beaches are the most frequently visited places where people spend time during holidays. The concept behind the Beach Activities along with the celebration of the World AIDS Day is to create awareness. There will be free HIV/AIDS tests, free condoms distributions. These Beach Activities will be held on the November 30th and December 1st respectively. We anticipate testing at least a hundred people during these activities. Starting on November 29th, 2019; William Tubman's Day, we plan to celebrate the World AIDS Day with a series of activities such as conference, awareness activities, HIV/AIDS test at beaches along with free distribution of condoms and radio talk shows/interviews.

