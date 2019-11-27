Liberia to Celebrate Tubman's 124th Birthday

27 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has by Proclamation declared Friday, November 29, 2019 as the 124th Birth Anniversary of William Vacanarat Shadrach Tubman, the 18TH President of the Republic of Liberia, and is to be observed throughout the country as a National Holiday.

The Proclamation further ordered and directed Government ministries and agencies, business houses as well as market places closed during the observance from six O'clock ante meridian to six O'clock post meridian.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the observance is in recognition of President Tubman's productive and meaningful services to Liberia, including his Integration Policy, the granting of suffrage to Liberian women, Open Door Policy as well as many other Socio-Economic Developments policies and initiatives; particularly highlighting his contributions to the emancipation of African Colonial Territories into Statehood.

The observance of the Day is in recognition of the numerous contributions and profound changes and lasting accomplishments made by former President Tubman during his administration for which the citizens of Liberia expressed their deep appreciation and approval for his outstanding, noble and remarkable leadership, through a petition that requested the National Legislature of Liberia to enact a law in honor of his birth for posterity.

At its 3rd Session, the 42ND National Legislature of the Republic of Liberia enacted a Legislation declaring November 29th of each year, as the Birth Anniversary of the late President William V.S. Tubman to be celebrated as a National Holiday in Liberiain keeping with the will of the Liberian people.

