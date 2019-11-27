Rwanda: Six Arrested in Multi-Level Marketing Scam

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), on Tuesday, arrested six suspects in multi-level marketing scams (pyramid scheme) that involved two phony companies.

This was announced through the Bureau's twitter handle.

The arrested include four who were acting on behalf of a company called Amway Group Ltd and these included; Daniel Munezero, Valens Nahimana, Claudine Umutoniwase, Gemima Uwishimwe.

The other two arrested are Rafiki Bizumuremyi and Darius Shema, who work for another company Master Global Partners Ltd.

This follows a warning by the National Bank of Rwanda on the emergence and operation of investment scams in the country through which people have been losing money.

The central bank's warning came in May this year.

"The National Bank of Rwanda reminds the general public that these are illegal in Rwanda and investors in such schemes are highly likely to lose their money. The public is advised to exercise caution and ensure that their investments are with credible and duly licensed deposit-taking financial institutions, asset managers as well as securities brokers", read the notice.

RIB also urged the public to stay away from the businesses such as these multi-level marketing scams saying they were illegal.

"RIB appeals to the public to be vigilant and avoid engaging in unlawful businesses."

Multi-level marketing business is illegal in Rwanda, and such businesses; Supermarketings Global Ltd and World Ventures, among others, have been closed previously.

In June this year, a man behind Supermarketings Global Ltd, which advertised itself as dealers in crypto-currency was arrested by RIB on suspicion of being involved in a financial scam.

According to RIB, further investigations in the case involving the six individuals arrested on Tuesday are still ongoing.

