Rwanda: Haringingo Calls for Cool Heads in Title Race

27 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Wednesday

Kiyovu Vs Bugesera 15:00

Police Vs Marines 15:00

Mukura Vs Etincelles 15:00

Thursday

Rayon Vs AS Muhanga 15:00

Espoir Vs AS Kigali 15:00

FRANCIS Haringingo has called on his Police players to remain calm and focused ahead of their match-day 10 clash against Marines on Wednesday at Kigali Stadium.

The law enforcers go into the match with an impressive three-match winning streak, and at the back of a crucial away victory against Etincelles, while Marines look to recover from their 1-0 defeat to AS Muhanga last Saturday.

Police, winners of the 2015 Peace Cup and twice league runners-up, are having their best start to a new league season after going unbeaten after nine matches.

"We need to keep cool heads and stay focused," Haringingo appealed to his players. "We are not even halfway the season yet, so the title race is still wide open."

Going into the Marines match, we just have to take stock of our good start (to the new season) and fight to maintain it. The title talk is a distraction, we have to take one game at a time," he said.

However, Police will miss the services of osé Iyabivuze due to three cumulative yellow cards. The striker netted the only goal during his side's win over Etincelles over the weekend.

Ahead of Wednesday's clash, Police are second with 21 points, three adrift of leaders APR who beat Sunrise 4-2 in their match-day 10 encounter at Nyagatare Stadium on Tuesday.

In other matches on Wednesday, Kiyovu host Bugesera at Mumena Stadium, while Mukura take on Etincelles at Huye Stadium.

peter.kamasa@newtimes.co.rw

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Tags:Rwanda Premier LeaguePolice FCMarines FCFrancis Haringingo

