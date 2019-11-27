South Africa: It's Official - ConCourt Rules On Polygamous Marriages

analysis

The Constitutional Court has confirmed a 2017 interim order that wives married in polygamous customary marriages will continue to enjoy joint and equal ownership, control and management and other rights over family and marital property.

Women married in polygamous customary relationships before the introduction of laws recognising customary marriages in 1998 will officially and finally receive the same rights as women in customary marriages concluded after 1998.

That's the effect of a Constitutional Court ruling on Tuesday, 26 November 2019. The court dismissed an application by the minister of correctional services for an extension of the date upon which a section of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act 120 of 1998 pertaining to polygamous customary marriages would finally be declared invalid.

In November 2017, the Constitutional Court in Ramuhovhi vs President of the Republic of South Africa, held that section 7(1) of the act, which regulates the proprietary consequences of customary marriages, was inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid on the basis that it discriminates unfairly against women in polygamous customary marriages.

This is because it treats polygamous customary marriages concluded before the commencement of the act in 1998 differently to monogamous and polygamous marriages entered into after the act...