Congo-Kinshasa: Protests Spread in East DRC As Fury Against UN Peacekeepers Rises

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Al Jazeera

Protests against United Nations peacekeepers in northeast Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have spread from Beni to other towns in the region, as anger mounts over the perceived failure to protect civilians from deadly rebel attacks.

On Wednesday, demonstrators in the city of Goma blocked the main road leading to Beni further south where the first protests against the UN mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) broke out on Sunday.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Wambua-Soi, reporting from Goma, said demonstrators in the capital of North Kivu province used sticks and stones to block traffic on the city's main thoroughfare.

"Police have been forced to use tear gas and to fire live bullets in the air," Wambua-Soi said.

"Everybody here seems to be very angry, they are all saying that they do not want MONUSCO here, they want them gone," she added.

Demonstrators on Tuesday attempted to find their way to a UN base near the Goma airport, before being repulsed by government soldiers, but Wambua-Soi said protesters were determined to try again on Wednesday.

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

