South Africa: The State Charges EFF Leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The president and deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters were both charged on Wednesday by the National Prosecuting Authority in unrelated incidents.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have been hit with a double blow on the legal front, this after both their commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, were charged by the State.

Malema appeared in court on Wednesday 27 November in relation to him discharging a firearm at the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations in 2018 at Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement that Malema faces five counts' including the unlawful possession of a firearm' unlawful possession of ammunition' discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, and reckless endangerment to people or property.

The security officer who allegedly handed Malema the firearm during the celebrations, Adriaan Snyman, has also been charged. He faces two counts, the first being failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to person or property, and the second being providing a firearm / ammunition to any person not allowed to possess it.

The case has been postponed to 24 February 2020 for the state to provide the defence with docket contents and the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

