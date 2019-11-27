Liberia: Youth Group Roll Up Sleeves to Promote Accountability in Liberia

Monrovia — The Youth Leadership, Accountability and Education (Youth LEAD), an organization in pursuit of accountability in Liberia has stressed the need for the openness of how government spends money and allocates resources in the country.

"Accountability matter greatly to us as young people," Patience S. Koteah, the Founder of Youth LEAD said.

Youth LEAD is a program designed to mode the minds of emerging young leaders on the importance of understanding fiscal transparency, taxation, budget accountability as well as social accountability.

This is part of Accountability Lab Incubator program that runs globally every year with different thematic areas but focus on Accountability. This program is set up for young civil society leaders to build sustainable, effective tools to foster accountability, as well as to participate and make social impact in their societies.

Like the 2019 'Acountapreneur' Koteah, selected 'Accountaprenuers' undergo an accelerated one-year program with hands-on, comprehensive support for their ideas and initiatives.

At the ICAMPUS on Ashman Street over the weekend; the organization through consultative dialogue was able to enlighten several young people including students about taxation, corruption and accountability.

Also, at the event, an art performance by the Liberia Poet Society amplifies the message of accountability through spoken words.

According to Koteah, accountability is the hallmark of good governance.

"We will enhance government's effort through tax awareness in schools and also constructively engage national government through consultative dialogues on issues of accountability especially regarding youth developments," Koteah said.

"Accountability will put us in a better position to judge the appropriateness of our government's expenditure and the decisions it makes on our behalf," Koteah, the founder of Youth LEAD said.

More than 60 percent of Liberia's population is youth. Serving as launcher, the Ambassador of Sweden Ingrid Wetterqvist cautions young people in the country to make the change for the next generation.

"You represent this generation and you are the one that are going to define the future. So, the next steps are will be taking will determine what you want it (the future) looks like in five years, six years or even in 10 years."

Ambassador Wetterqvist also stressed the need for the full compliance of tax something she says develop every nation.

Sweden Ambassador called on young people to promote gender equity.

"If you have high level of gender sensitive you have a happy society," Ambassador stressed.

Also speaking, the Assistant Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affair Abubakar Bah says the young people have a very important role to play in what he terms as shifting the narrative of Liberia.

"Unlike yesterday where young people used to listen all forms of violent; today, you are listening to accountability, transparency, taxation and many good things. As young people let us set good example," Bah added.

