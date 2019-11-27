Nigeria: Tiv/Jukun Crisis - 3 Killed in Dananacha

Jalingo — Three persons were feared killed in a renewed clash that erupted in Dananacha, Gassol local government area of Taraba state, Tuesday night.

Daily Trust gathered there was heavy shooting which started at 10 pm and lasted till 6 am between the Tiv and the Jukun ethnic groups.

The crisis started on Monday over erection of signboard that changed the name of the town from Dananacha a Tiv name to Kwararafa a Jukun name at a Day secondary School in the town.

It was further gathered that the town is now divided into two with one part controlled by the Jukun while the other part controlled by the Tiv.

The Wukari-Jalingo Federal highway which passes through the town has been abandoned by motorists as Gunmen from the two warring factions control the area.

It was further learnt that hundreds refugees mainly Tiv including women and children are fleeing and heading to Sabongida and Tella towns in Gassol local government area.

An eye witness, Mr George Iorkyaa told Daily Trust in a Telephone interview that as at Wednesday morning 3 persons were killed and over 21 houses including the house of chief of Tiv in Gassol local government area have been burnt down.

He said hundreds of refugees are now heading to Sabongida and Tella and Tension is raising in the area.

Neither police public relation officer Taraba state command,DSP David Misal nor the Chairman Gassol local government area, Alhaji Yahuza Ya'u could be reached for comment as their lines were switched off when our reporter called.