Liberia: 'President Weah Not Perturbed About Multiple Resignation in Government' - Executive Mansion

Monrovia — Barely two years since taking over the presidency, President George Mannah Weah's administration continues to face a series of challenges.

The hurdles range from economic constraints including hike in prices of commodities, transportation fares as customers' complaints about commercial banks' refusal to release a good percentage of their money.

These situations are being compounded by the latest being multiple exits from the administration.

In the wake of these challenges, the Executive Mansion has registered that President Weah is "not perturbs" about the multiple resignations in government.

"The president is not worried about that, the system will maintain itself and the system will get better. The President is not going to sit and try to worry as to why people are resigning," said Aassistant Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby during an Executive Mansion press briefing on Tuesday.

"Resignation is not a case, you have been hearing in Liberia the names of several people who resigned in the past 12 years and other people from around the world who are still resigning."

Toby said there is an expectation of more resignations from the government due to the inability of some current public officials "to get away with money" as was done in the past administration.

According to him, the current procedure put in place by the Weah's administration has created difficulties for public servants to easily walk away with state fund.

"We know that there will be more individuals because some places where people sat - the way they saw those offices being run in 12 years is not like now. The constraints now have placed some of those offices into small envelope," asserted Toby.

"Some people saw money every day and they are no longer seeing those monies. In the past, they had their hands placed on physical cash and money in the back of their vehicles and those monies no longer go to those institutions."

At the same time, the Deputy Press Secretary said the resignation will pave the way for "total cleanup" in the current governance system.

This, according to him, will continue to trigger several other departures from public offices, stating: "It will not be a surprise to see other letters with more invectives on Weah's leadership."

He, however, expressed hope that the system will get better when others with "better ideas" get on board.

"Some people will get angry and leave, some will write terrible letters and leave while others will write letters with more abuses, but like the people used to say during the war, men moving, men dropping, so other people with potentials will come in and make the sacrifice and do the job."

Toby also said the resignation of the Comptroller at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, J. Bernard Nagbe should be of concern to the LACC rather than the presidency, because "Nagbe is not a presidential appointee".

In a rather harsh worded letter of resignation dated November 25, and addressed to the LACC Board, Mr. Nagbe cited delays in the payment of his salaries and benefits as reason for his resignation.

The resignation of Nagbe brings to three the number of high profile officials who have resigned from the Weah-led government in less than a week.

Another high profile official, Tolbert Nyensuah resigned from the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) on October 21 this year.

Gregory O. W. Coleman, Director General of the National Bureau of Concession, and the former Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, Dan T. Saryee has also resigned.

Mr. Coleman stated in his letter: "My time as head of the NBC was filled with challenges and rewards. It is time that I become a private citizen. For Mr. Saryee, he parted ways with the government after workers protested in demand of salaries and seven-month transportation allowances."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reacting to the resignations, Toby maintained that only the two individuals are important to the administration.

Responding to the situation at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, he noted that the former Director Saryee and his boss failed to work together peacefully, thus leading to the resignation.

On the other hand, he said similar situation had been ongoing at the National Bureau of Concession, which has prompted the resignation of Mr. Coleman, whom according to him, had intended to make such decision several months ago.

While responding to Coleman resignation at the NBC, he added: "Gregory Coleman has been wanting to resign since April, he talked about it, and he said his stay at the National Bureau of Concession was not putting out his full potential and prefer to go to private life and the same with Mr. Dan Saryee."