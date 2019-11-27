Malawi: Sexually Transmitted Diseases Hit Villages Around Phalombe Hospital Construction Site

Health officials in Phalombe have expressed deep worry over the rising cases of sexually transmitted diseases in villages surrounding the construction site of the district hospital.

Spokesperson for Phalombe district health office Daniel Chiromo said the STIs have risen sharply to 1,056 in the 2018/19 from 318 in 2018/17.

"We are encouraging local leaders in the affected areas to sensitize their subjects on the dangers of STIs and how to stay safe," said.

He said the hospital construction project might have contributed to the sharp increase in the STI infection in the area as promiscuity might be taking place.

Malawi Equity Health Network (MEHN) executive director George Jobe said there was always need to sensitize people before big projects such as construction of hospitals, schools or roads start on the dangers of promiscuity, STIs and HIV and AIDS.