Nigeria: PDP Berates APC Over Alleged Attack On Makinde, Wada, Others

27 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly sending armed thugs to invade the venue of the meeting of its leaders, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the PDP candidate for today's governorship election in Kogi state, Engr. Musa Wada with his running mate in Lokoja, on Friday.

The party in a statement Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan claimed that several hooded APC thugs, armed with automatic rifles and other dangerous weapons, invaded the venue of their meeting to cause chaos.

"It took the resistance of the security personnel attached to Governor Makinde to save the situation, which would have turned calamitous, as the people of Kogi who were around the venue were already poised for a stiff confrontation.

"The PDP says the APC ought to have known by now that their reliance on thugs and violence cannot thrive, as the people are ready to defend their state in this election.

"The party therefore urges in the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to caution the APC as well as put every measure in place to check the activities of APC's thugs so as to ensure a hitch free, transparent and credible election on Saturday.

"The PDP calls on the people of Kogi state to remain alert and resolute in their determination to assert their will despite the machinations designed to undermine their spirit at the election.

"It also states that Nigerians should hold the APC and Governor Yahaya Bello responsible should any harm whatsoever befall any PDP member during the period of the election," the party said.

