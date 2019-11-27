South Africa: Behind the Tafelberg Row - Cape Town Township Kids' Grind to Reach School

analysis

Having affordable housing closer to more affluent schools within Cape Town's CBD would promote a much better learning opportunity for students commuting from poorer communities, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday, especially if they are faced with a very real threat of crime such as muggings and even sexual assault while making their way to school.

Schoolchildren are facing crimes while commuting between more affluent schools within the Cape Town CBD and the townships. What if social or affordable housing were used to shorten this gap and create a better learning environment for these learners, asked Equal Education (EE) on Tuesday in Cape Town.

Equal Education, acting as amicus curiae in the case in which Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim the City, are asking the Western Cape High Court to set aside the sale of the Tafelberg property in Sea Point, sold by the Western Cape Government to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School in 2017 under the administration of former premier Helen Zille.

The case is currently before Judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela. Tuesday marked the second day of the case and featured representations by Equal Education, the Social Housing Regulatory Authority and the Western Cape government....