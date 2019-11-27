South Africa: Unpaid Benefits - Liberty - Profit Over Pensioners

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Open Secrets

More than 16 million South Africans contribute to a pension fund, most of which are run by financial behemoths like Liberty. They do so in the hope of a decent dignified life in retirement, and to ensure their dependants will be paid if they die. While the South African public is castigated for not saving enough for retirement, the pension fund industry is largely silent when it comes to the over R40bn in 'unpaid benefits' owed to over 4 million people. Is this because fund administrators and asset managers profit from this money?

The four million people who are owed R40-billion in "unpaid benefits" include pensioners inside and outside South Africa, workers who have moved or lost their jobs, as well as children and spouses who are eligible for benefits. Many do not know that they are owed, how much they are owed and how to go about claiming their benefits. In a context of pervasive poverty and high inequality, it is unacceptable that private companies profit from the billions owed to vulnerable South Africans.

Liberty and the Cancellations Project

The "unpaid benefits"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

