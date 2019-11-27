Nigeria: Senate Urges Private Sector to Co-Fund HIV/Aids Interventions

27 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Senate on Wednesday called on Private Sector in Nigeria to co-fund HIV/AIDS interventions through partnership with government.

This resolution was reached among others by the Senate after considering a motion on "World Aids Day" sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North).

The Senate also urged the Federal Government to ensure adequate funding of the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) for the fight against and to control the spread of the HIV/AIDS in the country.

Debating the motion, Utazi, who was worried about sustaining the fight against HIV/AIDS after international funding partners pulled out of Nigeria, said it's imperative for private sector to get involve in raising needed funds to support government at the Federal, States and local government levels.

The lawmaker, who brought forward his motion through orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, said there are fears in the HIV community that intervention funders may leave Nigeria soon for places where the deadly virus is yet to be kept at bay.

The lawmaker stated that such fears were as a result of the outcome of the report of the National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari in March, this year, which showed that prevalence of the virus in Nigeria dropped from 2.8 percent to 1.4 percent among adults aged 15-49 years.

According to Utazi, out of the 1.9 million people living with HIV in Nigeria, over a million of them are currently accessing treatment to achieve viral suppression.

He added, "With the appreciable control of this epidemic and the increasing expectation of further shrinking, the usual funding from foreign donors will equally shrink leaving Nigeria to battle in funding the management and care of people living with HIV."

The Senate also appealed to Nigerians not to stigmatize and discriminate against persons living with the virus, as well as advised all adults to know their HIV status by going for screening.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
AIDS
West Africa
Nigeria
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.