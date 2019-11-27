Nigeria's Agricultural System Bad, Needs to Be Saved - Ijewere

27 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos — The Co-chair of Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere has described Nigeria's Agricultural system as bad and needs to be saved as a matter of urgency.

He said this on Tuesday while giving a remark as the Chairman of the third edition of Daily Trust Agricultural Conference and Exhibition, which held in Lagos.

He lamented that the nation's agricultural system has almost collapsed; saying the closure of borders by the Federal Government has placed the sector in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Though, some felt the border closure was premature while some felt it shouldn't have been done. The fact remains that our agricultural system has almost collapsed and the best way is to let it go through the ICU,"

"As a policy, what we have is what we should be proud of. Let us have Nigeria Rice. Now, some Nigerians are beginning to realise the freshness of Nigerian rice. Now the sector is in the ICU, I am not saying it should be at the unit for too long but let us be patient, endure the suffering for a short period and then re-position rice in Nigeria," he said.

He commended Media Trust Limited for the courage and support in organizing the annual agricultural conference and exhibition.

