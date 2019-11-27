Nigeria: Fee Hike - Nans Threatens to Shutdown Offa Poly

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Wednesday threatened to shut down the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara, over what it termed needless and continuous increment of tuition fees and others.

Mr Azeez Adeyemi, the Association's Spokesperson, said this in a statement in Abeokuta.

Adeyemi said the hardship in the institution had been brought to the notice of the leadership of NANS; and it had to ensure that students were provided a conducive atmosphere for learning.

He explained that the national body of NANS had received complaint letters from students of the institution over incessant increment in their tuition fees.

The NAN spokesperson called on management of the institution to urgently address the students' complaints, saying it was unfair to keep frustrating students in their quest for knowledge.

"We decided to be calm as we expect that the complaints will be attended to; we are aware that the management knew all was not well in the school, we expect a fatherly approach in tackling the issue.

"Our students have also complained of paying some needless fees which should not be so. We are against extortion and we would not take it lightly with any institution which extorts our students," he added.

He said NANS was also demanding that the school's management refrained from imposing unnecessary fees on the students.

"Failure of the school management to adhere to our demands will attract a well coordinated protest in the school, and as well as shutting down of the institution," he said.

NAN