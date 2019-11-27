Zambia: It Will Be Given Back, Lubinda

27 November 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Steven Zande

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said Executive is determined to execute the Constitutional Court order regarding the 63 ministers who remained in office prior to the 2016 general elections.

The Constitutional Court has ordered the ministers to pay back emoluments paid to them when the National Assembly was dissolved in 2016.

During a court hearing on the matter on Monday, the State requested the Constitutional Court to assess the money that the ministers are supposed to pay back, following an August 8, 206 judgment which, ordered Cabinet, provincial and deputy ministers to pay back to the State, all the allowances and salaries.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Zambia
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.