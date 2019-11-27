Zambia: It Will Be Given Back, Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said Executive is determined to execute the Constitutional Court order regarding the 63 ministers who remained in office prior to the 2016 general elections.

The Constitutional Court has ordered the ministers to pay back emoluments paid to them when the National Assembly was dissolved in 2016.

During a court hearing on the matter on Monday, the State requested the Constitutional Court to assess the money that the ministers are supposed to pay back, following an August 8, 206 judgment which, ordered Cabinet, provincial and deputy ministers to pay back to the State, all the allowances and salaries.

