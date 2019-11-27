Malawi: Fdh Bank Hacked - Malawi Prominent Customers Data Breached

27 November 2019
FDH Bank, which is on a path to list on the 14-counter Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) by June 2020, has had its customers data breached by hackers, Nyasa Times understands.

According to information which Nyasa Times has got , hackers has attacked the FDH Bank system.

Nyasa Times has seen all the system data, customer data and email conversations between the hacker and FDH bank.

The details of account holders, their contacts details and transactions including the account of the Office of the State Vice President have also been seen by Nyasa Times.

Nyasa Times contacted Head of IT at FDH Bank, Ganizani Phiri , whose correspondence with the hackers we have seen for his comment.

Phiri promised to comment on the inquiry from Nyasa Times and promised to revert with information.

"I will need to get more information," Phiri said.

He later asked Nyasa Times to "share the information" which it has in possession "so that we can verify if it is indeed ours. Then we will comment quickly."

The information was shared but FDH Bank has not yet commented.

In 2015, FDH Financial Holdings, the parent company of FDH Bank, bought an 80 percent stake in the then Malawi Government wholly-owned Malawi Savings Bank (MSB), which included five percent for the bank's employees.

In 2017, FDH Bank board approved the disposal of investment in MSB Properties Holdings Limited, which owned MSB Properties Limited to FDH Money Bureau Limited.

This was part of FDH Bank reorganisation to optimise the bank's capital structure, according to the bank.

