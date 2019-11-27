Zimbabwe: Thousands Flock to Register for NetOne's OneMoney

27 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Netone's mobile money platform, OneMoney registered 1 680 customers yesterday alone with thousands more expected by day end as customers scrambled to capitalize on the mobile money services free-charge promotion which the company announced lastweek.

Customers are registering for OneMoney merchant, biller and agent lines which are expected to provide transacting alternatives for the public following system failure on the country's leading mobile money platform, Ecocash.

"We started this massive registration yesterday and as of end of yesterday we had registered 1 680 in total just in one day and today the figure is actually bigger," NetOne' s mobile financial services, operations supervisor Jimu Yona told 263Chat Business.

"We are registering agents, merchants, billers and what we call "OnePay", which is our bulk disbursement platform used in settlement of salaries for companies and where other bulk disbursements can be processed," he added.

When this publication visited NetOne Head Offices this morning, hundreds of customers were queuing inside for the registration process with the majority of clients being sole traders mainly operating in the informal economy.

"This opportunity will also help us issue more NetOne lines so that our billers, agents and merchants conduct their businesses on our NetOne platform. Our customers have been complaining that we are not visible but after this we are going to make our brand more visible," Yona said.

Early this week NetOne announced that it was embarking on a zero rated transaction promotion on all OneMoney transactions, a strategy that has raised interest from customers already reeling from high cost of electronic transactions.

"We've introduced zero rated transactions on all OneMoney transactions except the statutory 2 percent tax and card swiping charges. This means that when you send money, there's no fees; when you receive money there're no fees; when you purchase airtime, there' no fees; when you cash-out, there're no fees; and when you buy at the shop using the merchant code, there're no fees," NetOne CEO, Lazarus Muchenje told press this week.

Intermittent service delivery on the Ecocash platform has affected business activity in the economy during the past two weeks hence creating a window of opportunity for other mobile money platforms.

Currently, NetOne commands 4.7 percent market share on mobile money services only second from Ecocash's 94.5 percent but the development is likely to charge OneMoney' stake upwards.

Already, NetOne were the biggest winners in the latest Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) second quarter Report, moving up 0.9 percent market share, while Econet and Telecel fell by 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Company
ICT
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.