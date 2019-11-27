Malawi: Vwaza Game Reserve Gets Aircraft for Patrols With German Support

27 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Vwaza Game Reserve in Rumphi has become the first protected area in the country to get an aircraft for law enforcement and patrol exercises.

The two-seater aircraft was bought with support from the German government through KFW.

Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Binton Kutsaira launched the flying of the aircraft when he flew around the game reserve with specifically trained pilot Dinesi Kambote.

Kutsaira then said the aircraft will help provide real time protection of the wildlife thereby conserving the environment.

Chief executive officer for Peace Parks Foundation which run the game reserve Werner Myburgh said Vwaza Game Reserve has the potential to be one of the attractive tourist sites in the country.

Vwaza Game Reserve has over 200 elephants, 150 buffaloes and other wildlife animals which regularly suffer poaching.

