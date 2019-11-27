Zimbabwe: Andy Muridzo Endorses Rebels

ANDY Muridzo has endorsed his former band members' debut album "Hupenyu Hutsva" that was launched on Tuesday night in Harare.

After performing a couple of songs with the Bark Charity Band, Andy Muridzo said the nine-member outfit was set for greater heights.

"As many may have witnessed, I was one of the first people to arrive at the launch venue, not to check out the competition, but as someone who appreciates the great music being played by these guys.

"They are like my children, they came through me and as I am standing here, I am happy that they have grown and are poised to achieve greatness," he said.

The Bark Charity Band proved their mettle through a well-choreographed stage work.

They showed versatility when exchanging lead vocals and at the same time backing each other during their performance.

With consistency in rehearsals, the Bark Charity Band could earn a seat among the best afro-jazz music outfits in the country.

Their performance during the launch earned them a slot at Ruwa's Prime Night Club this Saturday.

"We are happy for the amazing support we received today. Going to perform at Prime Night Club is one of the greatest gifts we received today," said the band's operations manager, Hulukani "Hwengaz" Hlatywayo.

As part of their post-launch activities, the band will perform at various parts of the country where they are planning to also take their charity work.

"Apart from the South African and United Kingdom tours, we will also travel to different communities in Zimbabwe to spread our music and humanitarian work.

"We had the likes of the late icon Oliver Mtukudzi who used music to influence development. We are just carrying on a legacy entrusted to every musician," said Jackie Katiyo, the charity's trustee.