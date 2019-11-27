Nigeria: Uniport ASUU Stranded As Students Lock Secretariat, Disrupt Meeting

27 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

Members of the Academic Staff of Union of University, University of Port Harcourt chapter has been stranded as students of the institution seal off of their Secretariat.

The students, who are alleged to be under the Student Union Government of the university, had earlier disrupted the meeting of the body this morning, forcing Union to hold their meeting outside Secretariat.

The students used the opportunity to allegedly chase out the staff members of the Secretariat and seal of the premises.

Details later...

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Education
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.