Malawi: Robbers Hit Poly, Students Protest Violently - Malawi Police Spray Tear Gas

26 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Polytechnic students in Blantyre on Tuesday went into the streets, disturbing traffic as they protested against insecurity at the constituent college of the University of Malawi.

This follows last night's robbery of students' property on campus which include laptops, mobile phones, clothes among others.

Police say they are still hunting for the suspected robbers but angry students said this points to the lack of security at the college.

Dean of students Luciano Ndalama said management of the college are looking into the issue seriously, saying drastic measures will soon be taken to improve the security situation at the institution.

