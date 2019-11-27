African Drone Challenge Calls for Entries

Entrepreneurs have been called to participate in the African Drone Forum (ADF) Business Challenge by submitting business plans that utilise drone technology. They need to identify new and innovative business models.

Ten finalists will travel to Rwanda for the ADF Expo & Symposium on February 5 to 7, 2020, where they will exhibit and pitch their ideas.

Finalists will compete for cash prizes of more than $50,000. Citizens of all African countries or diaspora are eligible to enter. The deadline for business plan submissions is December 9.

The event will include flying competitions on Lake Kivu to demonstrate the latest breakthroughs in drone technology.

Partners include the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, along with UKAID/DfID, Danida, the Republic of Korea, the World Food Programme and Unicef, alongside African grass roots drone organisations and NGOs.

"The ADF will open and test the minds of engineers, regulators, entrepreneurs, and investors. The flying competitions will create activity hubs and opportunities to leapfrog technologies, and develop skill sets for 21st century jobs in the region and beyond," said Riccardo Puliti, the global director of the World Bank's Energy and Extractive Industries Global Practice.