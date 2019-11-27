African Drone Challenge Calls for Entries

26 November 2019
The East African (Nairobi)

Entrepreneurs have been called to participate in the African Drone Forum (ADF) Business Challenge by submitting business plans that utilise drone technology. They need to identify new and innovative business models.

Ten finalists will travel to Rwanda for the ADF Expo & Symposium on February 5 to 7, 2020, where they will exhibit and pitch their ideas.

Finalists will compete for cash prizes of more than $50,000. Citizens of all African countries or diaspora are eligible to enter. The deadline for business plan submissions is December 9.

The event will include flying competitions on Lake Kivu to demonstrate the latest breakthroughs in drone technology.

Partners include the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, along with UKAID/DfID, Danida, the Republic of Korea, the World Food Programme and Unicef, alongside African grass roots drone organisations and NGOs.

"The ADF will open and test the minds of engineers, regulators, entrepreneurs, and investors. The flying competitions will create activity hubs and opportunities to leapfrog technologies, and develop skill sets for 21st century jobs in the region and beyond," said Riccardo Puliti, the global director of the World Bank's Energy and Extractive Industries Global Practice.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Africa
Business
ICT
Science
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.