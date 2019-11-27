Zimbabwe: Chasi Justifies Gata Appointment

Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi has defended the appointment of Dr Sydney Zukuzo Gata as executive chairman to the Zesa Holdings (Pvt) Ltd board saying his decision was informed by the need to bring somebody with a clearer and thorough understanding of the goings on at the power utility.

Dr Gata who has previously saved as both Chief Executive and Executive Chairman of the power utility and many have seen his reappointment at a time Zesa is faced with a myriad of challenges that have resulted in crippling power outages as a step backwards.

But in an interview on the sidelines of his inaugural meeting with the 10 member board, Minister Chasi lept to Dr Gata's defence describing him as the best man for the job.

"What has informed my decision is that I need somebody who has a very clear and thorough understanding of the workings of ZESA and I found that in Dr Gata," said Minister Chasi.

"I also needed somebody who will break the barriers, who is not bureaucratic, who understand and is current regarding what Government is looking at with regards to Zesa.

"Somebody who is fast paced who has got the energy to deal with the myriad of issues that are at Zesa," he said.

More to follow