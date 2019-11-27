Zimbabwe: President Tours New Parliament Building

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was accompanied by both Vice Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.
27 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

President Mnangagwa has today toured the new state of art Parliament building in Mount Hampden where he said he was elated by the progress being made by Chinese contractors within a short period he last visited the site.

The President said the construction of the modern Parliament was set to deepen bilateral relations between Harare and Beijing. President Mnangagwa said this after inspecting the structure while he was accompanied by both Vice Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

