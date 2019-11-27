South Africa: 'She Told Us Someone Wanted to Enter Her Room' - Precious Ramabaluna's Family Recalls Her Last Moments

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

As the search for the killer of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana continues, her family has recalled her last moments before she died.

Ramabulana's aunt, Mavis Sitholimela spoke to News24 on Wednesday describing that the last time they heard from her was around 00:00 on Saturday when she called alerting them that an individual was forcefully trying to enter her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene, Limpopo.

This was before the Capricorn TVET College student was attacked and stabbed to death. She was reportedly stabbed 52 times.

"We last spoke to her on Saturday at 00:00 when we were talking over the phone. She told us someone wanted to enter her room. It was difficult [for the family] when we [later] realised that she passed away. It was not okay for the family," an emotional Sitholimela said.

Sitholimela, who is a sister of Ramabulana's mother, said when Precious called seeking help, she told them she could hear footsteps next to her window.

Sitholimela said the student also attempted to reach out to a friend whose room is next to hers, who had said she would call the police. By the time officers arrived it was already too late as the killer had already made his way inside.

When police arrived on the scene, the 21-year-old was still alive with her room locked and they had to use a window to gain access to the premises.

"The police found her alive. They asked her to open the door, and she said she couldn't open it. They [then] used the window to enter the room, and when they spoke to her, she said: 'Can I give you this number... 072...'" the aunt said.

After giving out the three digits to the police, Ramabulana drew her last breath, her aunt explained. She added that she was not even able to describe the killer to the police.

Ramabulana's unemployed mother, who survives on a disability grant, along with her sister, is struggling to come to terms with the death of her daughter, Sitholimela said.

"She wasn't even able to describe the person. We don't even know the number that she wanted to give them, who it belonged to."

The aunt added that the family welcomed donations, with various stakeholders, including government, offering to help with funeral arrangements.

Sitholimela said all they want is justice for their daughter and for her perpetrator to be brought to book. The police investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests at this point.

Ramabulana will be buried at her home in Nzhelele, Limpopo on Friday.

Source: News24

