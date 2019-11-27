Malawi: Police Arrest Vendor Over Assault of Fellow Vendors

26 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Three vendors have been rushed to Bwaila hospital in Lilongwe with serious stab wounds and the police have arrested a vendor suspected to have stabbed his colleagues over disagreements of vending place.

One of the vendors in a pool of blood after he was hacked by fellow vendor

Lilongwe police spokesperson Joseph Kachikho has confirmed that the law enforcers have arrested the vendor, Justin Misomali.

"The wrangle ensued at Lilongwe Old Town as some vendors from designated places were chasing away vendors that were plying their trade in the streets," said Kachikho.

Kachikho said Misomali will answer charges of assault and eliciting actual bodily harm.

The vendors who ply their trade in designated places last week staged protests in the city forcing Lilongwe city council officials to promise that they would evict all mobile vendors.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

