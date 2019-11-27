South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Gets Tested Ahead of World Aids Day, 28 Nov

press release

Premier Winde to get tested ahead of World Aids Day

Tomorrow, Premier Alan Winde will undergo an HIV test and the associated counseling, in the run up to World Aids Day which is observed on 1 December 2019.

The day aims to raise awareness of the HIV epidemic, increase knowledge of and combat the stigmas associated with the disease.

This year's theme focuses on the role of communities in the response to HIV and Aids.

Premier Winde said: "Communities of activists, health care workers, civil society, counselling groups and medicine adherence groups have all played an important role in developing our understanding of the disease, and fighting its spread. But we cannot forget our individual responsibilities as citizens. Knowing your status will not only help you access the correct care if you are HIV positive, but can help to prevent the spread of the disease. Regular testing, combined with safe practices and responsible behaviours is the first step in fighting the HIV epidemic."

Members of the media are invited to witness the testing.

Details:

Date: Thursday 28 November 2019

Time: 1pm

Venue: Office of the Premier, First Floor, 7 Wale Street

Members of the media wishing to attend will be able to be present for the testing, but not for the counseling, which will be conducted in private.

Those wishing to attend are reminded to bring their ID for sign in at the security desk and to RSVP to Bianca Capazorio.

Media Queries:

Bianca Capazorio

Spokesperson for the Premier

Tel: 021 483 5004

Cell: 072 372 7044

Email: bianca.capazorio@westerncape.gov.za

Province:

Western Cape

Event Category:

Government activities

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier