South Africa: Cape Town 7s | Black Friday Goes Green and Gold

Cape Town — Black Friday will go Green and Gold on Friday, November 29 with an unbeatable limited offer for tickets to the opening day of the Cape Town Sevens , where ... #AnythingCanHappen .

The Blitzboks and all the other 27 teams will be in action on the opening day of a bumper tournament - including an eagerly awaited home debut for the Imbokodo, the Springbok Women's Sevens team.

All available tickets for the first day of the tournament, on Friday, December 13, will sell for only R99 all day on Black Friday (29 November), at all participating Computicket outlets and online at www.computicket.com.

There is also a limited number of Saturday and Sunday tickets available at normal prices, having been returned from event partners.

Friday's opening day will also see the Cape Town Sevens debut to award-winning Hip Hop artist, YoungstaCPT. The popular musician recently won two awards at the annual SA Hip Hop Awards, bagging best album of the year and the best music video.

The Cape Town Sevens is of course no stranger to awards, having twice won the Best Live Event title at the SA Sports Industry Awards in recent years.

Corporates are encouraged to bring their after-work drinks party to stadium level and treat staff to the vibe at one of the highlights of the Cape Town calendar. Gates open at noon on Friday and the first game kicks off at 14:00.

Saturday's play starts at 09:00 and an hour later Sunday, completing two and a half days of action from the world's premier rugby sevens athletes to thrill spectators with skill, speed and upsets. The long weekend of rugby action will culminate with men's and women's finals on Sunday evening, December 15

Block bookings are available to corporates by contacting corporatesales@computicket.com. Hospitality inquiries should be made to Hospitality@sarugby.co.za. Prices range from R1 750 per person per day (excluding VAT) for a new 'Supporters Package', up to R4 500 per person per day (excluding VAT) for suites and the Business Lounge.

Ticket and travel packages are available from SA Rugby Travel on info@sarugbytravel.com.

- SA Rugby

