South Africa: Cape Town 7s | Black Friday Goes Green and Gold

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Black Friday will go Green and Gold on Friday, November 29 with an unbeatable limited offer for tickets to the opening day of the Cape Town Sevens , where ... #AnythingCanHappen .

The Blitzboks and all the other 27 teams will be in action on the opening day of a bumper tournament - including an eagerly awaited home debut for the Imbokodo, the Springbok Women's Sevens team.

All available tickets for the first day of the tournament, on Friday, December 13, will sell for only R99 all day on Black Friday (29 November), at all participating Computicket outlets and online at www.computicket.com.

There is also a limited number of Saturday and Sunday tickets available at normal prices, having been returned from event partners.

Friday's opening day will also see the Cape Town Sevens debut to award-winning Hip Hop artist, YoungstaCPT. The popular musician recently won two awards at the annual SA Hip Hop Awards, bagging best album of the year and the best music video.

The Cape Town Sevens is of course no stranger to awards, having twice won the Best Live Event title at the SA Sports Industry Awards in recent years.

Corporates are encouraged to bring their after-work drinks party to stadium level and treat staff to the vibe at one of the highlights of the Cape Town calendar. Gates open at noon on Friday and the first game kicks off at 14:00.

Saturday's play starts at 09:00 and an hour later Sunday, completing two and a half days of action from the world's premier rugby sevens athletes to thrill spectators with skill, speed and upsets. The long weekend of rugby action will culminate with men's and women's finals on Sunday evening, December 15

Block bookings are available to corporates by contacting corporatesales@computicket.com. Hospitality inquiries should be made to Hospitality@sarugby.co.za. Prices range from R1 750 per person per day (excluding VAT) for a new 'Supporters Package', up to R4 500 per person per day (excluding VAT) for suites and the Business Lounge.

Ticket and travel packages are available from SA Rugby Travel on info@sarugbytravel.com.

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.