South Africa: Extreme Heat Means Golfing Pros Can Wear Shorts At Leopard Creek

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Michael Vlismas

Cape Town — The Alfred Dunhill Championship will play its part in a groundbreaking move for professional golf wherein the Sunshine Tour and European Tour have agreed to allow the players competing in this week's tournament to wear shorts for the duration of the event.

The decision was taken after consultation with the players; Keith Pelley, the Chief Executive Officer of the European Tour; and the tournament host, Johann Rupert; and was unanimously agreed upon in light of the excessive heat forecast for Leopard Creek this week, with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 40°C. At the moment, it applies for this tournament only.

"We are very grateful to the European Tour for supporting this decision, and we're excited about it," said Selwyn Nathan, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

"The game has moved on, golf fashion has moved on, and even the weather has changed. We're playing in Africa under beautiful sunshine, and as long as the dress code conforms with that of the club, then I think it will look very good. On the Sunshine Tour we believe #Gr8nessbeginshere, and this is certainly a great decision for golf going forward."

In 2016, the Sunshine Tour and European Tour made the decision to allow players to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-ams. This policy was also adopted by the PGA Tour this year.

"It was discussed and felt that in this situation it was a good move," said David Williams, the Tournament Director of the European Tour.

"The temperatures will increase as the week goes on, which is uncomfortable and could be a health issue for the players. A lot of players were concerned about it. In these temperatures it can be pretty uncomfortable out there in trousers, so the feedback from the players has certainly been positive."

South Africa's Ernie Els welcomed the decision. "It's very nice when common sense comes into play. It's going to get up to 40°C here and it's the right thing to do. It's been talked about for so long on all of the tours around the world. Rupert is always a man who is forward thinking and I think this could be a game-changer for golf which could end up enhancing the product."

Thomas Bjørn said he is also fully in favour of the decision.

"Golf has been moving in this direction and because of the extreme heat we need to make it as comfortable for the players as we can. We are very thankful for the Tours and Rupert for supporting this decision. There are traditions in golf that will always be upheld, but we also need to try and make it easier for kids to get involved in the game and move with the times."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.