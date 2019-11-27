South Africa: Gauteng's Two Major Hospitals Put Measures in Place to Deal With Theatre Cancellations

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Charlotte Maxeke and Chris Hani Baragwanath academic hospitals have put measures in place to deal with theatre cancellations due to a large number of patients.

"It should be noted that facilities have put systems in place to improve patient outcomes including active participation of patients in scheduling of operations by introducing an electronic communication system for bookings, reminders and cancellations," Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in a statement on Wednesday.

This after the two hospitals had seen more than 100 000 patients in 2018.

Charlotte Maxeke admitted 43 529 patients, while Chris Hani Baragwanath admitted 104 495 during this period.

"Due to various reasons - such as a high number of acute and intensive care unit beds, patient-related issues, infrastructure and equipment-related issues - both hospitals had to cancel or defer planned theatre procedures," Kekana added.

Charlotte Maxeke cancelled 2 036 operations, while Chris Hani Baragwanath deferred 1 979 procedures in 2018.

"These procedures are then rescheduled at the earliest suitable time taking into consideration factors that led to deferments."

Kekana urged patients scheduled for elective surgical procedures to be at the hospitals on time.

"Other measures being put in place to ensure that fewer procedures are cancelled or deferred include strengthening the cluster system and outreach as well as performing some of the operations in the cluster hospitals and extending the arthroplasty list to 19:00 during the week. Improving patient outcomes and patient experience in Gauteng health facilities remain our top priority."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

