Eritrea: Commendable Effort to Improve Livelihoods of Women

Barentu — At an assessment meeting conducted on 23 and 24 November in Barentu it was reported that the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Gash Barka region has so far conducted commendable activities with a view to improve the livelihoods of women.

According to the report presented the union has been exerting effort to strengthen organization capacity and awareness of women and enable them become beneficiaries of social services including health and education.

Indicating that awareness raising programs have been conducted in the 12 sub-zones of the region, Ms. Selas Yonas, head of Administration and Finance of the union branch, said that effort is also being conducted to enable women become beneficiaries of the micro-saving and credit program.

Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the union branch in the Gash Barka region, on her part said that strong effort is being exerted to empower women in all sectors and called for reinforced participation in the effort to eradicate harmful practices.