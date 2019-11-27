Uganda: Interdicted University Officials Charged Afresh

27 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ephraim Kasozi

Three Soroti University officials, who were recently interdicted over theft of tax payers' money, have been charged with another offence of fraud.

Mr James Odongo (internal auditor), Mr Gilbert Denis Otim (acting bursar) and Mr Samuel Omoding (Acting University Secretary) were yesterday arraigned before the Kololo-based Anti-Corruption Court and charged with alleged misappropriation of more than Shs48 million.

They denied the charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud before Grade One Magistrate Sarah Namusobya who granted them bail of Shs500,000 each.

Prosecution alleges that between May and June, Mr Omoding approved payment of Shs48.9 million to facilitate an unauthorised travel to Morocco.

The State alleges that Mr Otim, Mr Odongo and Mr Omoding unlawfully requisitioned, approved and effected payment of the money to themselves as facilitation for acquisition of passports and travel to Morocco to attend the 5th African Congress of Accountants 2019 programme, knowing or having reason to believe that their acts would cause a financial loss to their employer.

Other cases

The accused persons were charged shortly after they had been re-arrested from the same court where they had gone to apply for bail in connection with theft of Shs15.9 million.

They had appeared before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende for mention of their case. The court extended their case to January 10 to enable the prosecution conclude its inquiries.

The State alleges that between September 11 and September 25 at Soroti University, the officials, being employed in their different posts, did arbitrary acts prejudicial to the interests of their employer and without authority requisitioned, processed and made payment of Shs15.9 million purportedly for facilitation to participate in the high level inauguration PPP conference 2019 at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 16.

It is alleged that the accused persons knowingly furnished a false claim for Shs15.9 million to be payable to themselves and other individual members of the university staff purportedly for attending the unauthorised PPP conference.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.