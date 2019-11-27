Uganda: Interdicted University Officials Charged Afresh

Three Soroti University officials, who were recently interdicted over theft of tax payers' money, have been charged with another offence of fraud.

Mr James Odongo (internal auditor), Mr Gilbert Denis Otim (acting bursar) and Mr Samuel Omoding (Acting University Secretary) were yesterday arraigned before the Kololo-based Anti-Corruption Court and charged with alleged misappropriation of more than Shs48 million.

They denied the charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud before Grade One Magistrate Sarah Namusobya who granted them bail of Shs500,000 each.

Prosecution alleges that between May and June, Mr Omoding approved payment of Shs48.9 million to facilitate an unauthorised travel to Morocco.

The State alleges that Mr Otim, Mr Odongo and Mr Omoding unlawfully requisitioned, approved and effected payment of the money to themselves as facilitation for acquisition of passports and travel to Morocco to attend the 5th African Congress of Accountants 2019 programme, knowing or having reason to believe that their acts would cause a financial loss to their employer.

Other cases

The accused persons were charged shortly after they had been re-arrested from the same court where they had gone to apply for bail in connection with theft of Shs15.9 million.

They had appeared before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende for mention of their case. The court extended their case to January 10 to enable the prosecution conclude its inquiries.

The State alleges that between September 11 and September 25 at Soroti University, the officials, being employed in their different posts, did arbitrary acts prejudicial to the interests of their employer and without authority requisitioned, processed and made payment of Shs15.9 million purportedly for facilitation to participate in the high level inauguration PPP conference 2019 at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 16.

It is alleged that the accused persons knowingly furnished a false claim for Shs15.9 million to be payable to themselves and other individual members of the university staff purportedly for attending the unauthorised PPP conference.