Uganda: Bobi Starts Plan to Consult Masses for 2021 Contest

Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, yesterday announced he will start nationwide consultations as part of the process to prepare his presidential bid for the 2021 elections.

Bobi Wine told journalists on Tuesday in Kamwokya that he was in the final stages of preparations to seek views of the electorate.

He said the consultations will be conducted by the regional leaders whom his People Power team announced four months ago and that they will hold meetings from homestead level to national level.

"As we declared early this year that I will be running for president to end President Museveni's dictatorship, I will be going across the country to consult about the same. Before this week ends, as the law provides, we shall write to the Electoral Commission and police informing them of this move," Bobi Wine said yesterday.

Mr Lewis David Rubongoya, the People Power secretary general and lawyer, said they are doing the consultations in accordance with Section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act 2005.

"We are doing this following the law. We shall borrow a leaf from POMA (Public Order Management Act) and other laws. We shall write to the Electoral Commission (EC) and police about his intentions before the end of this week," Mr Lubomboya said.

Section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act 2005 (1), (2) and (3) states: "An aspirant may consult in preparation for his or her nomination as a presidential candidate within 12 months before nomination date. While consulting, a presidential aspirant may carry out nationwide consultations, prepare his or her manifesto and other campaign materials, raise funds for his or her campaign through lawful means and convene meetings of national delegates."

The law also stipulates; "While consulting, the aspirant shall introduce himself or herself to the commission and notify the relevant local council and the police of the area to which he or she goes."

The EC roadmap for 2021 elections indicates that nominations for presidents will take place on August 20, 2020.

This means that Bobi Wine is three months late as per the time provided for by the law within which he should start carrying out consultations if he intends to run for the presidency.

In response to Bobi Wine's announcement of consultations, the EC spokesperson, Mr Jotham Taremwa, said: "We will respond appropriately when Hon Kyagulanyi writes officially to us and addresses these issues. We shall look at what he will have written, respond to him in accordance to the law."

Bobi Wine also said he was finalising the draft of his manifesto and had already started fundraising from the public to raise money to support his campaigns for 2021.

Last week, Bobi Wine met with Ugandans in the diaspora who pooled sums of money for his 2021 bid.

He visited cities such as Los Angels, Boston and Seattle, among others in the US before going to Toronto in Canada and London,UK for the same purpose. During the meetings, Ugandans in diaspora and other key leaders of the cities he visited endorsed him to lead their long journey of ending the 33 years of President Museveni's uninterrupted reign.

The People Power leaders also welcomed the ongoing voters' registration update calling on their supporters to use the time to verify their particulars.

However, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power spokesperson, asked the EC to cater for a big number of Ugandans who will turn 18 years, the voting age, in 2021 after the registration exercise has closed.

"There are many Ugandans who are bound to be left out of the voting exercise because they will make it to the voting age in 2021. We request that EC gets a way of accommodating these before time," Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Mr Abdulatif Ssebagala, the Kawempe North MP, said: "We also request that the EC provides mechanisms on how some of the youth who registered from schools and did not get their National Identification Numbers can get them. We want to see that no one misses out."