Uganda: MPs Grill Odongo, Kania Over Brutality On Besigye

Parliament — Members of Parliament from across the political divide castigated the Internal Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo and his junior Obiga Kania over the brutality meted out on Opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye.

The scathing criticism was triggered by a statement by Gen Odongo about the brutal arrest of Dr Besigye, the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, who was violently arrested by police on November 4.

The police, after dispersing the FDC meeting at Mandela National Stadium Namboole on that day, pursued Dr Besigye and destroyed his car at Kireka before pulling him out and bundling him on a patrol vehicle which took him for detention.

However, in the statement read by the State Minister for Internal Affairs, Mr Obiga Kania, the ministers said Dr Besigye provoked the violence and deserved the harsh treatment he received.

At first, Mr Kania complained that the media had picked up the statement before it was presented on the floor of Parliament. However, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga asked him to concentrate on what was beforehand and not the press.

"Once you upload the statement we assume it is a public document and you have laid it," Ms Kadaga said.

The minister blamed Dr Besigye and FDC for spearheading defiance against the State, something he said is "unacceptable."

MPs hit at minister

The MPs, one after another, hit out at the minister for lack of remorse.

Mr James Waluswaka (NRM, Bunyole West), who describes himself as a senior cadre of the NRM, said he was disappointed with the way police handle the Opposition.

"Some of these people especially those that have contested for President have no votes, why don't you just let them do whatever they want. Why waste taxpayers' money on them," he said.

Mr Waluswaka warned the minister of life after serving the sitting regime.

"Mr Kania, that Besigye you see has been minister for Internal Affairs before and he used to command the police to beat Dr Kawanga Semogerere, tomorrow you might face the same wrath," Mr Waluswaka said.

Mr Atkins Katusabe (FDC, Bukozo West) said the minister's statement was shocking to the nation.

"There is no remorse in your communication, no remorse whatsoever. Human beings are supposed to be treated with dignity, respect and honour but here you are, justifying police brutality," he said.

Other lawmakers, including Mr Paul Mwiru (FDC, Jinja Municipality West), and Wilfred Niwagaba (Ind, Ndorwa East), said the police have no mandate to prohibit a gathering but rather to regulate public meetings.

"The police should stop hiding behind the Public Order Management Act to stop the Opposition from consulting. That is why some of us cannot abide by unconstitutional orders," Mr Niwagaba said.

Some lawmakers implored Parliament to consider recalling the Public Order Management Act and have it reviewed to prevent it from being abused.