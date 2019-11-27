Uganda: HIV Stigma Has Dropped - Index Report

Kampala — Stigma against people living with external forms of HIV/Aids, including exclusion from social gatherings, physical and verbal harassment have comparatively reduced from 50 per cent in 2013 to the current 24 per cent, according to the 2019 HIV stigma index report.

Ms Nicole McHug, the head of cooperation at the Embassy of Ireland, while launching the report in Kampala yesterday said there is strong need to invest in national awareness campaigns to reduce the number of people suffering HIV/Aids-related stigma.

"Behind the statistics in this report are the voices of real people who are affected by stigma associated with HIV/Aids," Ms Nicole said.

Dr Zepher Karyabakabo, the director of policy research and programming at the Uganda Aids Commission, said the study findings will be pivotal in informing government policies in the drive to eliminate HIV/Aids in the country by 2030.

The study on National People Living With HIV Stigma Index was done by National Forum of People Living with HIV/Aids Networks In Uganda (NAFOPHANU). The countrywide survey covered 1,398 respondents among people living with HIV/Aids in 21 districts in nine regions. This is the second study following the last one in 2013 by the same organisation.

Ms Stella Katutsi, the executive director of NAFOPHANU, said although the prevalence of external stigma has reduced, its other forms have continued.

"The most persistent form of external stigma was awareness of both family members and non-family members, who made discriminatory remarks and gossip about people living with HIV/Aids. This stigma stood at 34 per cent," she added.

However, Ms Katutsi said the findings from both the 2013 and 2019 studies show that internal stigma, individual feelings such as low self-confidence that often lead to negative actions, have remained high among people living with HIV/Aids.

According to Ms Katutsi, the execution of the serialised stigma index studies will help determine forms and trends in HIV stigma and inform programming of another key strategy.