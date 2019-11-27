Angola: 15 Radiation Oncologists Needed

Luanda: At least 15 specialist physicians are need to meet the demand of patients with various types of cancer in health facilities, according to the chief of National Institute for Fight against Cancer.

Isabel Nvunda, who was speaking to Angop on the progress of the radiotherapy, said there are only three doctors in that area in the country.

According to her, the number of specialist physicians is not enough to meet the range of 25 million people.

Isabel Nvunda put at around 90 patients her institution assists on daily basis.

The radiotherapy sector of the National Cancer Institute has made some progress in equipment procurement and currently operates with three devices.

She said that with the increase in machines the number of technicians seems to drop, calling for the need to recruit at least 30 professionals to join the existing 17.