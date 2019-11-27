Angola: 15 Radiation Oncologists Needed

27 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda: At least 15 specialist physicians are need to meet the demand of patients with various types of cancer in health facilities, according to the chief of National Institute for Fight against Cancer.

Isabel Nvunda, who was speaking to Angop on the progress of the radiotherapy, said there are only three doctors in that area in the country.

According to her, the number of specialist physicians is not enough to meet the range of 25 million people.

Isabel Nvunda put at around 90 patients her institution assists on daily basis.

The radiotherapy sector of the National Cancer Institute has made some progress in equipment procurement and currently operates with three devices.

She said that with the increase in machines the number of technicians seems to drop, calling for the need to recruit at least 30 professionals to join the existing 17.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Health
NCDs
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.