Tanzania: President John Magufuli Reveals Secret Behind Stalled Projects

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
(file photo).
27 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Peter Saramba

Mwanza — President John Magufuli has revealed the secret behind the stalling of some strategic projects including the construction of Mwanza Main Market and the new bus terminus in Nzega and Nyegezi respectively.

Speaking to residents of Nzega today November 27, while on his way to Shinyanga, President Magufuli has said funds allocated for the implementation of those projects and others in some districts and regions in the country have been diverted to other projects which are more profitable.

"Not only the Nzega Bus Terminus, but also Nyegezi in Mwanza. The Mwanza Regional Authorities planned to construct a new and top-class storeyed main market....I don't know whether someone can sell tomatoes on a top floor! We have diverted the funds to other projects which are more profitable," said President Magufuli.

The City of Mwanza had planned to implement the construction project of a new state-of-the-art two storeyed main market building with 500 rooms and 1,500 stalls for entrepreneurs and a parking lot for 500 vehicles. The project was set to cost over Sh23 billion.

According to the Director of the Mwanza City Council, Kiomoni Kibamba, the new Nyegezi Bus terminal project would have cost Sh14 billion.

The Mwanza City Council had also planned to spend over Sh13 billion to implement a construction project on a parking lot for trucks in Buhongwa.

According to Kibamba, all the three projects would have been part of some strategic projects in the country, which have been put on hold by the government until further notice.

